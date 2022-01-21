Titans plan Friday night pep rally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's time to Titan Up! The boys in two-toned blue are gearing up for Saturday's big game, which will determine whether it's the Titans or Bengals heading to the AFC Championship.

Friday night the Titans will host a pep rally at 6th and Peabody from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Special guest appearances will include Titans alumni, the "Voice of the Titans" Mike Keith, Titans cheerleaders, Blue Crew drumline, mascot T-Rac and more.

The first 250 people will get a special playoff cup and one person will walk away the lucky winner of two tickets to the game.

Admission is free.

A Titans spokesperson says ticket holders are coming to the game from every state except Alaska. That includes Hawaii and District of Columbia.

There will also be ticket holders flying in from Canada, Mexico and England.

This all means Nashville businesses are getting a huge economic boost this weekend as well. The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp expects to sell 10,000 to 20,000 room nights in what is typically the slowest month of the year.