Titans player person of interest in Walgreens altercation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a physical altercation involving a Tennessee Titans player.

MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said the incident happened at a Walgreens store — 1104 Rosa Parks Boulevard — with Alvin "Bud" Dupree, several persons with him and two employees of the store.

"Dispatch received a call of a fight at the store at 8:06 p.m," Aaron said. "Dupree and the persons with him had left prior to police arrival. Detectives are attempting to conduct interviews with all those involved, including Dupree, as they work to sort it all out. The physical dispute began after a male employee began videoing Dupree with his phone. No charges have been placed in this incident at present."

Aaron said a 21-year-old female employee was treated for a cut to her hand. A 20-year-old male employee was treated for a cut to his forehead.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to the Tennessee Titans for a statement.

"We are aware of the situation and are gathering additional information."

