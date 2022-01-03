Watch
News

Actions

Titans player person of interest in Walgreens altercation

items.[0].image.alt
Wade Payne/AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) scrambles away from Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Dolphins Titans Football
Posted at 1:47 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 15:07:38-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a physical altercation involving a Tennessee Titans player.

MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said the incident happened at a Walgreens store — 1104 Rosa Parks Boulevard — with Alvin "Bud" Dupree, several persons with him and two employees of the store.

"Dispatch received a call of a fight at the store at 8:06 p.m," Aaron said. "Dupree and the persons with him had left prior to police arrival. Detectives are attempting to conduct interviews with all those involved, including Dupree, as they work to sort it all out. The physical dispute began after a male employee began videoing Dupree with his phone. No charges have been placed in this incident at present."

Aaron said a 21-year-old female employee was treated for a cut to her hand. A 20-year-old male employee was treated for a cut to his forehead.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to the Tennessee Titans for a statement.

"We are aware of the situation and are gathering additional information."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png

Check the forecast