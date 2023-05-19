Titans select Atlanta-based firm as architect of record for new stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans are now one step closer to breaking ground on the new stadium as they've settled on the architect of record for the big project.

There are still a lot of boxes the team has to check off this list before construction starts, but they're expecting a groundbreaking early to mid-next year.

The Sports Authority signed off on Thursday to go with the architecture firm, TVS Design. They've got a history already in Nashville, being the Architect of Record for the Music City Center.

The Atlanta-based group has worked on a big stadium before with the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For the Titans, they'll deliver the construction documents used to build the new stadium and work to help oversee things - to make sure it's being done correctly all along the way.

There's another local tie to the company, University of Tennessee graudate and Tennessee native Rob O'Keefe is part of their staff.

He released a statement saying: "As a proud Tennessee native, I am beyond excited to be a part of the team that will bring this transformational new stadium to the residents of Tennessee."

As they get ready to replace the existing stadium opportunities are available if your company wants to apply to work on the job.