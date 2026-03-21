Titans to send Tennessee students to national spelling bee in D.C.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans hosted 51 students from schools across the state Saturday at Nissan Stadium for the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee.
Jupiter, a student at Woodmore Elementary School in Chattanooga, was named regional champion.
As part of the prize, the Titans — through their ONE Community platform — will send Jupiter to Washington, D.C., to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Marian, a student at Woodland Middle School, finished second and also earned a trip to the national competition, courtesy of the Titans.
More than 50,000 students from 387 schools participated in local spelling bees across Tennessee before advancing to the regional competition.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee is scheduled for May 26–28 at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C.
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- Carrie Sharp