Titans team up with Hands On Nashville for winter storm clean up

(NASHVILLE, TENN.) — The Tennessee Titans partnered with Hands On Nashville to clean up yards in Nashville Wednesday morning. Hands Ons is still working to fulfill 800 requests for recovery help from the winter storm.

Right after the storm hit, Hands On received around 2,400 requests for help. Now that number is down to 800, but that's still hundreds of people who need a lending hand.

"The scale of this ice storm was immense. In a typical tornado or flood we see about 600 families that have requested help, this ice storm had about 2,400," said Mary with Hands On.

Volunteers from the Tennessee Titans showed up to help out their neighbors in Northwest Nashville alongside Hands On. The volunteers worked to clear yards of eight homes. The debris will be moved to the curb so NDOT can pick it up for disposal.

The next major volunteer clean up event with Hands On will be June 6th. They need about 100 volunteers.

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