Titans to host NFL Draft party Saturday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday is the last day of the NFL Draft and to celebrate the Tennessee Titans are holding a special event for fans. Draftfest 2022 is happening at Nissan Stadium from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It’s free for the whole family to get excited about what’s to come this season. If you’re headed to Draftfest 2022, you’ll need to claim your free ticket online beforehand.

Tours of the Titans Locker Room and T-Rac’s Den will be offered, along with flag football, inflatables, lots of live entertainment and special guests.

Pulling the entire community together to celebrate the NFL Draft is what Music City is known for, whether that’s a few thousand people or more than half a million.

Butch Spyridon with Nashville Convention and Visitor Corporation said what this city experienced several years ago hosting the NFL Draft was unlike any other experience we’ve ever seen. While it’s a couple thousand miles away this year, he knows it’s still in the forefront of people’s minds.

"Watching the draft head to Vegas this week, we’re still getting our glow from 2019 and my money says we’ll still get that comparison after they’re done in Vegas," he said. "I think Vegas will be great but it won’t be as good as Nashville was."