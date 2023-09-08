Titans to host STM block party and festival ahead of season opener this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans are hosting a block party at Nissan Stadium to get you pumped up for the first game of the regular season this weekend.

The Titans say season ticket members can bring the whole family to hear a performance from two-time grammy nominated artist Eric Paslay. We're talking possible fireworks and exclusive giveaways of merchandise and Titans gear.

The block party will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nissan Stadium says everyone who comes needs a ticket to go to this event. This is a part of weeklong list of events.

Tuesday there was a Fantasy Football Draft party at the stadium, and Wednesday there was a Titan's virtual Madden tournament.

Saturday, T-Rac and Titans Staff will sell merchandise at the Soho House from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 5 p.m. the team will host the Green Hills Park Festival on Lone Oak Road.

That festival is free and open to all ages, so they're encouraging you to bring the whole family. There will be family-fun activities with a family movie night to follow.

The Titans take on the Saints this Sunday in New Orleans. You can watch the game on NewsChannel 5 at noon.