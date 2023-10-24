Titans using new facial recognition technology for ticket entry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most fans know the drill: get in line, have your ticket ready and scan your phone. But new technology called Express Entry is changing the way fans enter Nissan Stadium.

"So for people who prefer to not have to deal with their phones, getting into the stadium it's a lot more convenient for them," said Vice president of Marketing and Communications for the Tennessee Titans, Kate Guerra.

The technology, which uses facial recognition, means fans don't have to fumble their phones to get their tickets ready.

"It works very similarly to a lot of technologies that you see at airports these days, in that as you're entering the airport and you're about to go through the security process there's a dedicated lane for you," said Guerra.

The optional process begins before you even walk through the doors. First, you submit a picture of yourself when purchasing a ticket. When you arrive to Nissan Stadium you walk up to the designated kiosk which scans your face. Then you could select your tickets and proceed to your seat.

"In the future there will be other capabilities that the Titans look to enable such as access to suites or different areas of the stadium, payments and other functions or capabilities that become available as well," said Managing Director for Verizon Business Group, Brian Gorney.

Express Entry is thanks to partnership between Verizon and the team. But the technology may raise privacy concerns.

"Rest assured that there are multiple layers of protection that exist within this capability," said Gorney.

Gorney said the technology is already in use by other NFL, NHL and NBA teams.

"One in particular is now approaching mid 30 to 40 percent in overall fan adoption across this capability."

While the technology is still in its pilot phase, it is now available to club and lower level season ticket members as well as suite holders.