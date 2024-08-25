Watch Now
Titans watch party at Nissan Stadium for the first game of the season

Nissan Stadium
NewsChannel5
Nissan Stadium sits empty for the Titans' home opener.
Nissan Stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a Titans watch party for the first Tennessee Titans game against the Chicago Bears happening at Nissan Stadium from from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8.

Tickets are free — all you have to do is claim one online. It comes with general admission seating in the lower bowl of the stadium and first-come, first-served limited seating on the field. The game will be streamed live from the jumbotrons in the stadium — kickoff is at 12:00 p.m.

Along with the game, people can also enjoy face painting, photos with Titans mascot T-Rac and Titans cheer team, and discounted food, drink and games.

As far as parking goes, gates will open at 11:00 a.m., and if you are a season ticket member you can get a free parking pass. Everyone else will need to pre-purchase a $5 parking spot.

The event is sponsored by DraftKings Sports & Social — and fans are invited to celebrate the rest of the afternoon at their 128 2nd Avenue North location after the game.

