Titans watch party at Nissan Stadium for the first game of the season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a Titans watch party for the first Tennessee Titans game against the Chicago Bears happening at Nissan Stadium from from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8.

Tickets are free — all you have to do is claim one online. It comes with general admission seating in the lower bowl of the stadium and first-come, first-served limited seating on the field. The game will be streamed live from the jumbotrons in the stadium — kickoff is at 12:00 p.m.

Along with the game, people can also enjoy face painting, photos with Titans mascot T-Rac and Titans cheer team, and discounted food, drink and games.

As far as parking goes, gates will open at 11:00 a.m., and if you are a season ticket member you can get a free parking pass. Everyone else will need to pre-purchase a $5 parking spot.

The event is sponsored by DraftKings Sports & Social — and fans are invited to celebrate the rest of the afternoon at their 128 2nd Avenue North location after the game.