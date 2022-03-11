Watch
Titans working on plans to build new stadium next to Nissan

Wade Payne/AP
FILE - A Tennessee Titans fan runs a 40-yard dash outside Nissan Stadium before an NFL football game between the Titans and the Houston Texans on Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans have gone from trying to modernize Nissan Stadium to working on plans for a brand-new stadium right next door after renovation costs more than doubled to $1.2 billion. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
Posted at 10:25 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 11:25:58-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have gone from trying to modernize Nissan Stadium to working on plans for a new stadium right next door.

That's because planned renovation costs more than doubled to $1.2 billion.

Titans President Burke Nihill discussed the team's plans Thursday at a sports authority board meeting.

The Tennessean reports the Titans currently are working with local officials on the design and costs for a new stadium on the parking lots between the current stadium and Interstate 24.

The timeline for building a new stadium calls for trying to finish construction in time for the 2026 NFL season.

