TN Attorney General leading charge in 17 states opposing federal proposal to protect LGBTQ+ foster children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is joining more than a dozen states in the fight against federal rules proposed to protect LGBTQ kids in foster care.

Attorney General Jonathan Skermetti is leading the coalition of 17 states against the Biden Administration’s proposal of what’s called the placement rule. It mandates state child welfare agencies to place kids in foster homes, residential treatment centers or group homes that are free of mistreatment or abuse based on the children's sexual orientation or gender identity.

If the proposal passes caregivers will have to provide services related to the child's preferences like calling them their preferred pronouns and allowing the child to dress as they choose for their gender identity.

This week Skrmetti sent a letter, signed by 16 of his counterparts in other states, to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services opposing the proposal.

In the letter, he argues the proposed rules are illegal, misguided and violate the free speech and religion rights of foster parents and organizations that offer care to children in state custody.

Skrmetti expressed concern that these new rules could deter people from becoming foster parents or cause existing foster parents to leave. He also stated this hampers the state’s ability to protect kids by forcing these agencies to police pronoun usage with the same urgency they address physical abuse.

The attorney general stated this regulation would ultimately hurt kids more than it helps.