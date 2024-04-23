TN bill aims to extend withholding gun purchasing rights for juveniles who commit violent crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lawmakers say more needs to be done to combat youth crime in Tennessee. They're now working to toughen penalties for kids who commit crimes before they turn 18.

If a juvenile is adjudicated of a violent crime, a new bill aims to take away their right to buy a gun in Tennessee until they're 25 years old. Under current law the juvenile can buy a firearm at 18, but it raised questions for scenarios where someone may be 17 when they commit a crime and lawfully able to buy a weapon a year later.

This bill has taken input from law enforcement across the state. The sponsor says this idea came after two young people plotted a school shooting. Their parents found the plan and notified law enforcement.

The kids were adjudicated delinquent and were not tried as adults, but Representative Ryan Williams says he doesn't like the idea that these kids could get a gun once they turn 18.

"For the first time, the district attorney would be able to tell a young individual perpetrating crime, sometimes directed by adults to do so, there would be a repercussion for their actions going after their 18th birthday, which we think will help reduce crime in some of those high crime areas."

The bill also says, if the juvenile chooses to, they can petition the court to have their rights restored before age 25. This passed largely in the House with bipartisan support.

It's still awaiting a spot on the Senate calendar.