TN Congressman Andy Ogles call for investigation into Mayor Freddie O'Connell for ICE raid response

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles is continuing his push to investigate Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell for his response to recent ICE arrests in Nashville.

Ogles held a press conference that was met with protests Monday afternoon.

Ogles called the event "Stop the Invasion: Defend Tennessee." During that press conference at the state capitol Ogles claimed that the Department of Homeland Security will be investigating Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell because of what Ogles is calling the mayor's pushback against the joint ICE and THP operation in the city that resulted in nearly 200 arrests earlier this month.

He says the investigation is due to O'Connell's recent conduct and whether or not federal dollars have been used as part of a criminal enterprise.

Officials from ICE, the Nashville City Council, the Tennessee General Assembly, and victims of foreign gang violence were in attendance. Ogles says his main position from is to show support for federal law enforcement and reaffirm Tennessee’s commitment to protecting its citizens from the rising threats posed by illegal immigrants.

"I will always stand with the rule of law and ICE. And I don't just stand with ICE, I'll stand in front of ICE because we the people have had enough," said Ogles. "I choose my community, my state, and my family over this type of nonsense."

The event did face opposition as protestors gathered outside the event. They could be heard trying to disrupt the conference with chants and signs. One protestor called for Ogles to be deported. We reached out to the mayor's office for a response to the congressman's claims and have not yet heard back.

