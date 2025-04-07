TN Dept. of Heath confirm 10 lives lost in severe weather last week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health has now confirmed 10 people have died in weather related events last week.

In their latest update they noted the latest report on damages and relief efforts. They say it will take some time for water to recede and for a full assessment. For some areas, it could take weeks.

Five lives were lost in McNairy County, two in Carroll county, one in Obion, and one in Tipton.

TEMA has started working with local and federal partners to assess the damages that occurred to determine whether they meet the federal statutory requirements for a federal major disaster declaration. Over the next few days, you may see a lot of people in local communities like TEMA, FEMA, county agencies, and volunteers.

"For those looking to donate we ask that you wait and see what the community asks for before sending material goods and to help make sure that we're meeting the need of disaster survivors. The best way to help is to make monetary donations. It helps people buy what they need when they need it," said TEMA Director Patrick Sheen.

If your home or property has sustained damage during this week’s severe weather, and it is safe to do so, take photos of damage before cleanup efforts and make note of any losses. You're encouraged to report any damages to your local emergency management agency.

If you're looking to help others, TEMA is asking you to not self-deploy to help impacted areas. Wait for local officials to issue guidance.

