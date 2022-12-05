Watch Now
TN gas prices fall to cheapest state average since January, says AAA

Posted at 3:50 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 16:50:18-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The average price of gas in the state of Tennessee has fallen to an amount below $3 for the first time since January 4.

Across Tennessee, the average cost of gas is $2.98, which is 30 cents less than one month ago and eight cents less than one year ago. It is the eighth least expensive market in the nation.

"We're now seeing gas prices at 11-month lows in Tennessee thanks to low oil prices and strong gasoline supplies, " said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "We can still expect to see fluctuating gas prices across the state as gas prices begin to normalize after recent drops in crude oil pricing. Barring any big market changes, it's likely that Tennesseans will continue to see prices trend downward again this week."

The lowest 10% of pump prices in the state are $2.65 for regular unleaded, while the highest 10% of pump prices in the state are sitting at $3.34 for regular unleaded.

The most expensive metro markets are Jackson ($3.12), Knoxville ($3.11), and Morristown ($3.10); the least expensive metro markets are Clarksville ($2.82), Nashville ($2.89), and Chattanooga ($2.92).

The national average is $3.40 for regular unleaded as of Monday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
