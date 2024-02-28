TN General Assembly looks at bill that could make school zones safer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lawmakers want to make it safer for you and your children in school zones.

A newly proposed bill could raise the fine for drivers who ignore school zone signs, allow schools to hire or appoint people to direct traffic at school drop-off areas, and require schools to have school zone signs 500 feet before the zone begins.

Currently, you can get a traffic ticket for reckless driving for driving dangerously in school zones, but under this bill the punishment for ignoring the warning signs and driving into a road designated for dropping off or picking up students would increase financial punishment to a $50 fine and add a new class C misdemeanor.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, during the 2022 to 2023 school year, 818 school zone crashes were reported in Tennessee.

This bill is being heard by committees in both the House and Senate today.