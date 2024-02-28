TN General Assembly looks at bill that could make school zones safer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lawmakers want to make it safer for you and your children in school zones.
A newly proposed bill could raise the fine for drivers who ignore school zone signs, allow schools to hire or appoint people to direct traffic at school drop-off areas, and require schools to have school zone signs 500 feet before the zone begins.
Currently, you can get a traffic ticket for reckless driving for driving dangerously in school zones, but under this bill the punishment for ignoring the warning signs and driving into a road designated for dropping off or picking up students would increase financial punishment to a $50 fine and add a new class C misdemeanor.
According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, during the 2022 to 2023 school year, 818 school zone crashes were reported in Tennessee.
This bill is being heard by committees in both the House and Senate today.
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp