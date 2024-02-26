TN groups plan demonstrations ahead of key bills to be discussed by lawmakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lawmakers will look at key bills this week that could spark strong reactions if passed. One is a bill to ban certain flags in schools.

If the bill is passed it would ban any flag other than the U.S. Flag and Tennessee flag in classrooms. Pride groups and the Tennessee Equality Project say this targets other groups like students and staff who wouldn't be able to have pride flags or Black Lives Matter flags at their schools.

It goes up for a full House vote today.

The Tennessee Equality Project and Nashville Pride say they will be protesting the bill today at 3 p.m. with small signs and pride gear near the house chamber inside the capitol.

Opponents are encouraging people to send a message to state representatives about this bill, and others this week.

Tuesday, the Equality Project says they will show up for a new bathroom bill that is being heard in committee.

The group says it targets the transgender community and would prevent Tennessee businesses from setting their own rules about bathroom access.

As part of that protest against the bathroom bill, a vigil will be held for a non-binary Oklahoma teenager named Nex Benedict, who died after a fight in high school bathroom. It will be at Legislative Plaza after the 5:30 p.m. committee meeting.

Here is the list of demonstrations this week from the Tennessee Equality Project.