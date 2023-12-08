TN Highway Safety Office sends notice to drivers 65+ after reporting thousands of traffic fatalities in U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you checking on your elderly loved ones who still drive? New numbers show thousands of people 65 and older were killed in traffic crashes in the country over the years.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office sent out a notice recommending people who are older drivers, caregivers, or relatives of someone who is an older driver to have conversations about driving safety.

It's not always an easy conversation to have, but it's one that experts say could make the difference between life and death for you or people you love like your grandmother, grandfather, and your parents.

According to their latest numbers, 7,489 people 65 and older were killed in traffic crashes in 2021. That was 17% of all traffic fatalities. Between 2012 and 2021, the U.S. population of people 65 and older increased by 22%. Back in 2018, Tennessee was among the states with the greatest number of fatalities involving people 65 and older.

The state highway safety office says they're now offering material to help you understand how aging, medical conditions and other factors can affect driving because it's important to know what you can do to drive safely as you age, like adapting a vehicle to meet specific needs.

Transportation experts say it's an important conversation to have to protect you and your loved ones as Tennessee passed 1,000 road fatalities and more than 3,600 people who were seriously hurt in crashes in 2023. Those numbers are an increase from both 2022 and 2021.