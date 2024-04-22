TN House set to vote on bill to allow judges to deny bail ahead of trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today lawmakers will vote on a bill that could keep suspects in violent crimes cases locked up ahead of their trial and in prison longer if convicted.

The amendment to the law would remove the right to bail for certain offenses like acts of terrorism, second degree murder, aggravated rape of a child and more. It would also require those who commit those crimes to serve more of their sentence if convicted.

The measure has already passed the Senate. Lawmakers are proposing giving Tennessee judges more discretion to carry out denying bail. The amendment is a part of the Tennessee's Truth in Sentencing Law.

Currently, judges can only deny bail when the proof is evident, or the presumption of guilt is great. Judges would be required to explain their reason for denying bail in the defendant's record.

The possible change to the Tennessee Constitution could make a significant difference in the state's court system.

The constitutional amendment would have to pass the legislature twice in two separate general assemblies before going up for a referendum vote during the 2026 Gubernatorial election.