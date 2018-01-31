Tn. Lawmaker Calls For Ban On Sororities, Fraternities

NASHVILLE, Tn. - A Tennessee lawmaker has filed a bill calling for a ban on sororities and fraternities at state colleges and universities.

The bill was filed by Rep. John DeBerry (D) Tuesday. HB 2042 would only affect Greek organizations that are social in nature, rather than professional organizations.

The proposal comes as Greek life groups across the country have been suspended or placed on probation for instances of excessive drinking and hazing.

In 2016, there were four fraternity hazing deaths across the country that garnered attention. The men were pledging their fraternities at Pennsylvania State University, Louisiana State University, Florida State University, and Texas State University.

DeBerry's bill does not have a sponsor yet.