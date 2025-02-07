TN lawmakers push for pothole repairs through legalizing marijuana

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new push on Capitol Hill to legalize the sale and use of medical and recreational marijuana by tying it to infrastructure upgrades.

Representative Aftyn Behn and Senator Heidi Campbell, both Democrats from Nashville, have co-sponsored a bill to make marijuana legal in Tennessee, and use the local tax revenue to pay for repairs to roads and interstates. They're calling it the Pot for Potholes Act.

If passed, it would make pot legal for people 21 and older and allow people to grow it in their homes. The bill says 75% of the revenue would go into the state's highway fund, with a fifth equally allocated to Tennessee counties. The other 5% would go towards administrative costs, including enforcement of the law.

Under the bill, minors could have medicinal marijuana with parental permission. DWI laws would still be in effect, and smoking in non-designated public areas, like schools and child care facilities, would also be banned.

The state would also report to the governor about how many businesses are licensed to sell. It’s not yet clear if Republicans will put the bill up for a vote. If passed, it would take effect on January 1st.

