TN Lottery announces two middle Tennessee winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Lottery announced two winners today, one in La Vergne, the other in Fayetteville.

The player in La Vergne won $50,000 playing the Powerball, after matching four of the five white balls. The winning ticket was purchased at the Vero Mero Market on Waldron Road.

The player in Fayetteville won playing the Lotto America, and matched all five white balls to win $20,000. The winning ticket was sold at Lucky's Place Lottery in Fayettevlle.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

