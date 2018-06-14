TN Man Escapes From GA Prison; Accused Of Killing Correctional Officers

ATLANTA, Ga. - A Tennessee man is one of two who allegedly killed two correctional officers and escaped from a Georgia prison.

The manhunt began when the pair escaped Tuesday morning from the Hancock State Prison.

Police said 24-year-old Ricky Dubose of Georgia and 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe of Lewisburg, Tennessee overpowered the guards during a bus transport, taking their guns. It happened southeast of Atlanta around 5:45 Tuesday morning.

One of the correctional officers was driving the bus, the other was in a front seat. Both were shot and killed.

Officials said the two escapees then carjacked a green Honda Civic, with Georgia tag RBJ6601.

The escapees then allegedly broke into a home around 1 p.m., to change clothes and take off again.

A $30,000 reward was offered for each escapee if found.

Rowe who is from Lewisburg was serving a sentence of up to life in prison for armed robbery, possession of a firearm and aggravated assault in a 2001 case.

Wanted: A $60,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrests of Dubose and Rowe @FBIAtlanta pic.twitter.com/f9RsaHAVNa — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) June 13, 2017

Dubose was sentenced up to 20 years in prison for armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft in 2014.

Officials said the two are armed and dangerous and could be anywhere, they are concerned the escapees could hurt someone else.

The two Georgia Prison officers killed are Christopher Monica who worked with the department since 2009 and Curtis Billue who worked there since 2007.

A $30,000 reward was offered for information leading to the pair's capture. However, the reward was increased to $70,000 later Tuesday evening.