TN nonprofit to give away free wigs to cancer patients and children battling hair loss

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville nonprofit is preparing to give away hundreds of free wigs to women and children battling hair loss from cancer treatment and alopecia.

Select Your Crown will host its 5th annual wig giveaway event on October 18 at Liberty Hall in Franklin. The organization plans to donate 200 high-quality wig units during this year's event.

The event is about more than just hair, according to the organization. It's about giving back dignity and hope to people during some of their most difficult moments.

Markeisha Wardell, founder of Select Your Crown, said the nonprofit has been changing lives for five years.

Select Your Crown's mission is to restore confidence to those battling hair loss from cancer and alopecia. The nonprofit views these wigs not just as hair coverings, but as symbols of hope and resilience for people facing some of life's toughest challenges.

The October 18 event at Liberty Hall in Franklin is free and designed to provide both physical support through wig donations and emotional empowerment through community connection.

The organization ensures these high-quality wig units meet the specific needs of each recipient. Women and children who could benefit from a free wig unit are encouraged to attend the October 18 event. You can apply to be a recipient here.

The organization welcomes community support to help expand its reach. If you'd like to volunteer or donate, you can find more information on their website.

Have a story tip or want to share how nonprofits are making an impact in your community? Contact Eric at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

