TNPromise needs 2,500 mentors before deadline

1:30 PM, Nov 14, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Some 2,500 volunteers are still needed to mentor TNPromise students across the state. The deadline to register is November 30. 

Mentors spend one hour a month helping students as they transition from high school to college by reminding students of important deadlines, serving as a trusted college resource and encouraging students to reach their full potential.

Counties in Middle Tennessee that still need mentors include: 

  • Bedford County:  21 mentors needed
  • Cheatham County:  30 mentors needed
  • Dickson County:  30 mentors needed
  • Henry County:  23 mentors needed
  • Hickman County:  13 mentors needed
  • Marshall County:  16 mentors needed
  • Maury County:  42 mentors needed
  • Montgomery County:  74 mentors needed
  • Robertson County:  30 mentors needed
  • Rutherford County:  88 mentors needed
  • Stewart County:  10 mentors needed
  • Sumner County:  84 mentors needed
  • Williamson County:  122 mentors needed
  • Wilson County:  11 mentors needed

TN Promise, in partnership with tnAchieves, allows graduating high school seniors the opportunity to attend a community or technical college, as well as several universities, tuition free with mentor support.

Potential mentors must be 21 years of age, are subject to a background check and complete a one hour training. For more information, or to apply, you can visit www.tnachieves.org

