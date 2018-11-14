TNPromise needs 2,500 mentors before deadline
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Some 2,500 volunteers are still needed to mentor TNPromise students across the state. The deadline to register is November 30.
Mentors spend one hour a month helping students as they transition from high school to college by reminding students of important deadlines, serving as a trusted college resource and encouraging students to reach their full potential.
Counties in Middle Tennessee that still need mentors include:
- Bedford County: 21 mentors needed
- Cheatham County: 30 mentors needed
- Dickson County: 30 mentors needed
- Henry County: 23 mentors needed
- Hickman County: 13 mentors needed
- Marshall County: 16 mentors needed
- Maury County: 42 mentors needed
- Montgomery County: 74 mentors needed
- Robertson County: 30 mentors needed
- Rutherford County: 88 mentors needed
- Stewart County: 10 mentors needed
- Sumner County: 84 mentors needed
- Williamson County: 122 mentors needed
- Wilson County: 11 mentors needed
TN Promise, in partnership with tnAchieves, allows graduating high school seniors the opportunity to attend a community or technical college, as well as several universities, tuition free with mentor support.
Potential mentors must be 21 years of age, are subject to a background check and complete a one hour training. For more information, or to apply, you can visit www.tnachieves.org.