TN Red Cross gives you a chance to win tickets by giving blood through CMA partnership

TENN. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Red Cross is partnering with the Country Music Association to give donors a chance to win free tickets to the CMA Fest next month.

From now to Thursday, those who give at participating blood drives or Red Cross blood donor centers across Tennessee will automatically be entered for a chance to win two four-night passes to Nissan Stadium at CMA Fest 2025 and two four-day passes to Fan Fair X presented by SoFi in Nashville. The events will take place June 5-8, 2025.

This partnership comes as the Red Cross faces a critical shortage of donations this year. Click hereto schedule your appointment and find a donation center near you.