TN Secretary of State's office sent out 14,000+ letters asking voters to prove citizenship ahead of election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you gotten a letter from the state asking to prove your citizenship for the next election? A lot of people in Tennessee say they've gotten them, and it's not a scam.

The Secretary of State's office confirms they sent out more than 14,000 of these letters to potential non-U.S. Citizens. Many of those who received a letter say they've voted in several previous elections, so immigrant groups have expressed concerns that they're being targeted.

The Secretary of State's office says voter rolls was compared with data from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, and those who received the letter may not have been a U.S. citizen when they had their first interaction with Homeland Security. The person could have been naturalized since then, but likely did not update their records.

The office says this allows voters to correct their voter registration information, and at the same time sends a strong reminder that it's a felony in Tennessee for non-citizens to vote in an election. The potential penalty is at least 2 years in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

Anyone who received a letter and has questions can contact the Elections Division at 615-741-7956.