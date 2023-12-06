TN Smart Mobility Expo in Nashville to shine light on changing automotive industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Transportation leaders, automotive OEMS, and other companies will be in the heart of downtown Nashville for the Tennessee Smart Mobility Expo!
It’s being held at the Music City Center Wednesday, December 6th. It’s hosted by TennSMART in partnership with the state and Tennessee Clean Fuels. New transportation research, technologies and solutions being developed, built and deployed in Tennessee will be on full display.
TennSMART says the expo will offer thought-provoking sessions, live technology demonstrations, and a custom indoor test track with the latest electronic vehicles.
Automotive experts are planning to address city solutions to traffic and transit in the changing automotive industry.
Tickets range from $75 to $268. More details here.
