TN Special Olympics seeking volunteers ahead of May games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The summer games for the Tennessee Special Olympics are fast approaching and organizers say they could really use your help!

TN Olympics says their games are some of the biggest events of the year in Middle Tennessee, and now you can be a part of making sure it goes smoothly by volunteering.

The games are set to start May 17th and 18th at Lipscomb University and Centennial Sportsplex. There will be over 800 athletes compete in six sports, including Track & Field, Powerlifting, Aquatics, Pickleball and Volleyball.

Organizers want to lock in all the help they can because they say they rely on volunteers to provide quality competition.

They're looking for set up crew members, help with check-in, volunteers to help out during the sports and more. Special Olympics Tennessee provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a list of different Olympic-style sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

This gives them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Organizers say it's a great cause, with great fun and sports showcases for you to watch and be a part of. If you would like to learn more about the games and the volunteer opportunities, click here.