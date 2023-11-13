TN Stands With Israel hosts march for children held hostage in Gaza

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Strollers lined the sidewalk outside the Frist Art Museum as a crowd prepared to march. Jewish community members, joined by Christian supporters, gathered for a march down Broadway.

"There are over 240 hostages being held in Gaza right now, 36 of them being children," said an organizer with the group Tennessee Stands With Israel.

Each of those children was represented by a stroller.

"So we're here to support them and bring awareness to the fact that this is happening," said the organizer.

In the crowd were supporters with ties to Israel who say the conflict hits close to home.

"Last Thursday, ten days ago, my dear cousin got killed," said one Nashville woman. "Four terrorists came out of nowhere, out of a tunnel and started throwing grenades and shooting, and him and another person from his tank got killed."

Now more than a month after the attacks in Israel, organizers of the march said they want to make sure victims and hostages won't be forgotten.

"All we want to do is bring them home. It's a humanity thing. This is not a religion thing, this is not a politics thing, it's a humanity thing. We need to bring these hostages, especially these babies home."