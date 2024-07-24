TN state rep Andy Ogles files articles of impeachment toward Vice President Kamala Harris

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee representative is filing articles of impeachment against Vice President Kamala Harris less than a week after she launched a presidential campaign to face Donald Trump in November.

Representative Andy Ogles is leading the effort with other conservative Republicans. This is now a second impeachment resolution against the Vice President.

Ogles filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris last year and the effort failed and didn't go beyond its introduction. This time Ogles says the resolution is due to Harris' "willful refusal to uphold immigration laws."

He added a second article in the new filing claiming Harris covered up President Biden’s mental well-being, constituting a “breach of public trust.” He also called on Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment against Biden, citing his health, an action that would make her the acting president.

This comes as Ogles has his own race to win as he faces Metro Nashville Council member Courtney Johnston in the Aug. 1 Republican primary. He currently represents Tennessee's 5th Congressional District.

It's still unclear when or if this will come to the House floor. This comes as President Biden is set to address the nation tonight.