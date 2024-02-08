TN State Rep. Gloria Johnson announces campaign for US Senate, reelection to the TN House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson has announced her officially candidacy for US Senate and her campaign reelection to the Tennessee House for District 90.

“From the very beginning of my journey in public service, my focus has always been on bettering my community and our state," said Rep. Gloria Johnson. "After a lot of deep reflection, and after an outpouring of calls, texts, and emails from voters in the district, I have made the decision to file for reelection to the House in 2024 as I run for US Senate."

Johnson launched her campaign for the United States Senate seat in September of last year.

Representative Johnson continued in her announcement stating that "while my focus is on defeating Marsha, and returning her seat to the people, my heart is with serving Tennessee in whatever capacity I am able.”

"Now, I know that some of my Republican colleagues feel threatened by this, because I stand up to their bullying. That is why they have been working on a bill this week to prevent a state official from running for two offices. But let me say this: I will not be silenced, and I will never be intimidated. The people of District 90, as well as the people of Tennessee, have the right to decide who represents them, and I’m committed to earning their votes in November.”