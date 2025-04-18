TN unemployment rate drops for the first time in almost a year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee’s unemployment rate has declined for the first time in almost a year according to new data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

TN the unemployment numbers are not as high as other states across the country. New data shows we currently sit at a 3.6% unemployment rate, which is below the national rate of 4.2%. The TDLWD says for six months the number remained unchanged at 3.7% before seeing this dip for the month of March. In May of 2024, the rate sat at 3.1%.

Over the past year, Tennessee employers added 8,700 new non-farm jobs. The largest gains were in Government, followed by the Leisure and Hospitality sector and the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector. The largest declines were in the Financial Activities sector.

Despite a lower unemployment rate, employers across Tennessee continue to search for skilled and qualified workers to help their businesses grow. Tennessee will release the March 2025 unemployment data for all 95 counties on April 24th. Click herefor the new data from the state.

