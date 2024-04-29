tnAchieves holding FAFSA Blitz this week to help students go to college

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than a hundred volunteers will work this week to make it easier for your child to go to college!

tnAchieves is partnering with the Ayers Foundation Trust and the Tennessee Higher Education Commission/Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation for a FAFSA Blitz!

From today until Friday over 150 volunteers from local colleges and community organizations will help out at schools where this was requested.

They will teach you and your children on how to not miss out on any state or federal financial aid including the Hope Scholarship, the Federal Pell Grant and the Tennessee Student Assistant Award.

All very helpful resources to help you keep some money in your pocket while funding that higher education goal. tnAchieves says nearly every student qualifies for at least one type of financial aid.

By completing the FAFSA, students can reduce tuition costs and, in some cases, attend tuition-free.

Students and parents are encouraged to attend a local FAFSA night, connect with school counselors and engage with tnAchieves if they would like help when completing this important college milestone.

The group says the best way to find out if this FAFSA Blitz is happening in your child's school is to talk to school representatives or reach out to tnAchieves.

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer, you're asked to reach out to jessica@tnAchieves.org! You can look at the listing of what's needed here.