tnAchieves in need of 2,100 volunteer mentors ahead of Friday deadline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — tnAchieves is still in need of thousands of volunteer mentors for the TN Promise program just days before the deadline of December 3.

Mentors are a crucial resource for students in the program who are making the transition from high school to college.

"tnAchieves' success lies in its community-based approach. Mentors offer a local support system for TN Promise students as they make the leap from high school to college," said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. "No experience is required as tnAchieves prepares you to help students navigate the transition. In 2022, mentors will play a critical role in reversing negative enrollment trends brought on by the pandemic. If you have one hour a month to encourage local students in their pursuit of a college credential, you can be a successful mentor."

The program is still in need of 2,100 volunteers across the state. Davidson County has 100% of needed volunteers, but surrounding counties in the region are still in need.

tnAchieves

If you're interested in applying or learning more about the program, click here.