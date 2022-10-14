tnAchieves in need of thousands of volunteers to mentor high school students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Each year volunteers mentor high school students through tnAchieves. For the upcoming class of 2023, the program is in need of thousands of volunteers statewide and there's only a week left to sign up.

tnAchieves is looking for mentors who have a passion to help and an hour a month to invest in their students. After being paired, mentors will meet their students in the beginning of the new year and are then asked to reach out twice a month, either through texts, emails, videos or calls.

It's all about staying in contact with the students so that if they do have a question they know there’s someone who cares about their success.

tnAchieves recruits 9,000 volunteers across the state to support high school seniors through their post-secondary journey. The program still needs more than 3,000 volunteers to be able to serve every student.

In Davidson County specifically, they still need 38 volunteers. So far they've recruited more than 660.

The application takes about 3 minutes online and then volunteers are asked to complete a 40-minute training video.

The deadline to apply is October 21.

You can check how many mentors are needed in your area here.