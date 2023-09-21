tnAchieves is seeking hundreds of mentors to help Middle Tennessee students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Each year, thousands of volunteers mentor high school students through tnAchieves.

For the upcoming class, the program is in need of hundreds of volunteers and there's only a month left to sign up. More information can be found here.

tnAchieves is looking for mentors who have a passion to help and an hour or so a month to invest in their students. After being paired, mentors will meet their students in the beginning of the new year then are asked to reach out twice a month, either through texts, emails, videos or calls.

It's all about staying in contact with the students so that if they do have a question they know there’s someone who cares about their success.

Each year, the program recruits 9,000 volunteers across the state to support high school seniors through their post-secondary journey. Statewide there are more than 4,300 additional volunteer mentors needed.

The biggest need in Middle Tennessee comes from Davidson, Montgomery, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.

The application takes about three minutes online and then volunteers are asked to complete a 40 minute training video.

The deadline to apply is October 20.