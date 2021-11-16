tnAchieves needs 3,000 volunteer mentors by Dec. 3; here's how to apply

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — tnAchieves still needs 3,000 TN Promise mentors before the application deadline on Dec. 3.

TN Promise is a partnership with tnAchieves and allows every graduating high school senior the chance to attend a community or technical college tuition-free with mentor support.

tnAchieves said the following counties need volunteer mentors:

Houston County - 3 Mentors Needed

Stewart County - 4 Mentors Needed

Trousdale County - 5 Mentors Needed

Humphreys County - 11 Mentors Needed

Cheatham County - 28 Mentors Needed

Dickson County - 32 Mentors Needed

Robertson County - 52 Mentors Needed

Montgomery County - 87 Mentors Needed

Wilson County - 93 Mentors Needed

Sumner County - 135 Mentors Needed

Rutherford County - 210 Mentors Needed

Williamson County - 224 Mentors Needed

tnAchieves

Anyone who is interested in volunteering can apply by clicking here. Mentors would need to commit one hour per-month, either virtually or in-person.

tnAchieves said it provides mentors with a handbook and online training before being paired with students.

“The pandemic has caused a sharp six percent decline in the state’s college going rate,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “The good news is that the Class of 2022 has applied at rates not seen since before the pandemic. Now we must meet mentor need statewide to ensure this class is successful!”

Mentors must be at least 21 years old and are subject to a background check.