tnAchieves seeks 9,000 volunteer mentors for Class of 2022 TN Promise program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — tnAchieves has begun recruitment for 9,000 volunteer mentor positions for the TN Promise program.

The financial aid program gives high school seniors the opportunity to attend community or technical college tuition free.

Mentors will work in groups of three to seven Class of 2022 students to support their transition from high school to college. Duties include sending reminders of important deadlines, serving as a trusted college resource and encouraging students to reach their full potential. Current mentors have said they spend about one hour per month on the volunteer role.

Mentors will complete a one-hour online training and will receive weekly updates on program requirements.

If you're interested in applying, click here for more information.