To feed Nashville's homeless, this group needs 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In their attempt to serve 4,000 Thanksgiving meals for those experiencing homelessness, the Nashville Rescue Mission is asking the community's help when it comes to serving turkey.

This year, the group is needing 1,000 turkeys, weighing between 12 to 14 pounds.

“While many families are getting back to normal with their Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends, there are still men, women, and children who have no home to go to, no family to celebrate with,” said Glenn Cranfield, president and CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission. “For them, the Thanksgiving holiday may only remind them of the loneliness they feel. But when they walk through the doors of the Mission, we will greet them with a huge smile and open arms. And with the help of this community, we can also serve them up a traditional Thanksgiving meal, just like mom would make.”

The Mission traditional Thanksgiving meal — consisting of fried turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, salad, rolls and pie — will happen during the two-day Thanksgiving Day banquet on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 to anyone in need.

Donations of turkeys and other items can be dropped off at the Mission’s Donation Center, located at 616 7th Avenue South, Nashville. The Donation Center is open Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to donations of turkeys, the Mission needs #10 canned vegetables, potatoes and more. Visit nashvillerescuemission.org for a detailed list.

Residents may also make a gift online at nashvillerescuemission.org.