'To reckon with race': New program plans to elevate Black artists in country music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a rare opportunity for those hoping to break into the music industry, but 20 Black aspiring industry professionals and artists will get an in-depth look at the industry.

"We just want to see diversity. We want to see an industry that is reflective of the community that embraces and loves the music," said Willie "Prophet Stiggers, who is the co-founder and co-chair of the Black Music Action Coalition.

The Academy of Country Music and Black Music Action Coalition is partnering for a new program called OnRamp.

"But there's no question on whether or not Nashville or Music Row. Country music as an industry has to reckon with race and do it in a very honest way," Stiggers said.

In June aspiring writers, musicians and more will be chosen for the year-long program.

"It's going to really give these individuals just an opportunity to really understand at a deep level, an immersive level, you know, what this industry is about," said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.

Participants will be given monitorship, industry exposure and a guaranteed income of $1,000 a month.

Artist Roberta Lea said programs like this are welcomed in an industry where Black artists have been historically underrepresented.

"You look at Charlie Pride, you look at the Black Country Music Association in the 1990s — like this has been a conversation that's been ongoing for a really long time," she said.

But Lea said it's because of current artists that inspired her to take the leap.

"But then I would see Mickey Guyton, you know? I found Rissi Palmer and I saw this little community bubbling of Black women doing country music and I felt safe enough to actually step into that lane," said Lea.

While there's more work to be done, organizers say it's a first step at creating a more equitable and inclusive industry.

"Because really country music we say is America's music and that means everybody that's in America," said Whiteside. "So we want to tell everybody's stories through this rich genre."