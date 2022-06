NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a post on social media on Sunday, country music star Toby Keith announced that he has been battling stomach cancer.

However, he wanted fans to know that though he has spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery, he still wants to project a positive outlook for the journey ahead.

"So far, so good," the post said.

Keith is an Oklahoma native who was inducted into the Nashville Songwriter's Hall of Fame in September of 2021.