Toby Keith's dream fulfilled with horse, Render Judgment set to race in the Kentucky Derby

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Toby Keith had his dream fulfilled this weekend as his Thoroughbred breeding and racing operation’s horse, Render Judgment, is set to race in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Render Judgement sat in 21st on the points leaderboard, which is just out of reach for automatic placement, but due to an injury to one of the top 20 leaders, Render Judgement entered the draw and now holds the #15 position.

Keith had operated Dream Walkin’ Farms for more than three decades, and now his family has taken over the 330-acre facility out of Pauls Valley, Okla.

