Todd County high school student brings gun to school, superintendent says

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVF) — A Kentucky high school found one of its students brought a loaded handgun to campus Wednesday, the superintendent says.

Todd County Schools superintendent Mark Thomas said students made staff aware that there might be another on the high school campus with a gun.

The SROs and school administration confronted the student in question and then removed them from other students.

After a search, the student was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun

The handgun was found in a fanny pack attached to a backpack, Thomas said.

Elkton Police and Todd County Sheriff's Department were notified, and the student was then removed from the school.

Thomas said there was no word on charges at this time.

