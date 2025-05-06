Watch Now
News

Actions

Todd County School District's bus involved in crash with multiple injuries

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted

TODD COUNTY, KY. (WTVF) — A Todd County School District's bus was involved in a crash with multiple injuries on Tuesday.

The driver and several students have been transported to local hospitals.

The driver of the other vehicle has also sustained injuries.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

101-year-old 'Rosie the Riveter' celebrated with big band, swing dancers

I'm not sure there is a story that's brought a bigger smile to our faces than this one celebrating Ms. Marie. The story of her service during World War II is amazing in itself — she is a true Rosie the Riveter! What was also amazing was to see was how an entire community turned out to celebrate her. You've got to check this out!

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Met ND Trust.jpg

Apps