Todd County School District's bus involved in crash with multiple injuries

TODD COUNTY, KY. (WTVF) — A Todd County School District's bus was involved in a crash with multiple injuries on Tuesday.
The driver and several students have been transported to local hospitals.
The driver of the other vehicle has also sustained injuries.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
