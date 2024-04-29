Watch Now
Toddler shot in the head in Cheatham County, condition unknown

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 3:09 PM, Apr 29, 2024
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A toddler was shot in the head Monday in Cheatham County, according to officials with the sheriff's department.

The shooting happened in Henrietta on Hazel Drive at a private residence.

The call came in at 2:15 p.m., and the child was immediately sent by a lifeflight helicopter to the hospital in critical condition, police say.

There are investigators on the scene currently. We do not know at this time what condition the toddler is in, but we will update you as soon as we have more information. The scene is still active.


