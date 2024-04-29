Toddler shot in the head in Cheatham County, condition unknown

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A toddler was shot in the head Monday in Cheatham County, according to officials with the sheriff's department.
The shooting happened in Henrietta on Hazel Drive at a private residence.
The call came in at 2:15 p.m., and the child was immediately sent by a lifeflight helicopter to the hospital in critical condition, police say.
There are investigators on the scene currently. We do not know at this time what condition the toddler is in, but we will update you as soon as we have more information. The scene is still active.
Rhori recommends:
“Here’s another example of a small non-profit doing so much good in our community! Forrest Sanders highlights the group Friends Life Community, which provides adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities a chance to express themselves through art. In this case, original stage performances! Registered drama therapist Sarah Edwards guides the performers, including Mary Margaret, as they express themselves through written words and dance movements. The original show is touring and have a date set this September at TPAC!”
-Rhori Johnston