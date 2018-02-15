Tom Hanks Sends His Regrets To Nashville Couple's Wedding
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Kristen Jerkins and her fiance' Joe Dobrin sent a wedding invitation to actor Tom Hanks, and surprisingly, he responded with his regrets and an invitation to his upcoming show.
The couple will get married May 5 in Orange Beach, Alabama. They met while playing hockey are both huge Tom Hanks fans.
Hanks sent his regrets to the couple's big day in true Hanks fashion.
The letter stated:
Dear Kristen and Joseph,
Here is a picture taken of me while I ponder if there is some way I can make it to your wedding.
Dang it, but I am in rehearsals for a play here in Los Angeles starting in May. Rats. Gotta send my regrets.
BUT, if you are in Santa Monica or Los Angeles in June, I will invite you to come see the production... Let me know if you can be my guests.
And, congratulations you kooky kids,
Throw deep,
Tom Hanks
Naturally, Kristen got pretty excited about his response. She shared that joy on Facebook.
She said she and Joe plan to travel to go see his performance in June.