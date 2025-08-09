Tomato takeover: Arts festival brings music, art and costumes to East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tomato Arts Festival is returning to East Nashville this weekend, taking over the Five Points area with tomato-themed art, music and community celebration.

Now in its 22nd year, the festival continues its mission of celebrating unity through creativity, with this year's theme: "The Tomato: A Uniter, Not a Divider."

The festival begins Saturday at 9 a.m. with the fan-favorite Push, Pull & Wear Parade, a procession of tomato-inspired costumes and fanfare through the streets of East Nashville.

Visitors can enjoy two live music stages, more than 225 local vendors, food and drink, tomato art installations, and a full lineup of contests, including the Beautiful Tomato Costume Contest.

This year's festival mural, featuring a bowl of tomato soup, is displayed in the center of the Five Points intersection.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to come dressed in tomato-themed attire.

The Tomato Art Fest is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.