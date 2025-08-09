Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Tomato takeover: Arts festival brings music, art and costumes to East Nashville

The Tomato Arts Festival returns to East Nashville this weekend with live music, tomato-themed art, costumes, contests, and community fun for all ages.
Tomato Arts Festival returns to East Nashville
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tomato Arts Festival is returning to East Nashville this weekend, taking over the Five Points area with tomato-themed art, music and community celebration.

Now in its 22nd year, the festival continues its mission of celebrating unity through creativity, with this year's theme: "The Tomato: A Uniter, Not a Divider."

The festival begins Saturday at 9 a.m. with the fan-favorite Push, Pull & Wear Parade, a procession of tomato-inspired costumes and fanfare through the streets of East Nashville.

Visitors can enjoy two live music stages, more than 225 local vendors, food and drink, tomato art installations, and a full lineup of contests, including the Beautiful Tomato Costume Contest.

This year's festival mural, featuring a bowl of tomato soup, is displayed in the center of the Five Points intersection.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to come dressed in tomato-themed attire.

The Tomato Art Fest is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.

Watch our video coverage of the Tomato Arts Festival and share your favorite festival moments with us at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Songwriters collaborate with adults with disabilities, writing beautiful new songs

Music City is built on the talents of songwriters - and I can guarantee you've never seen a better collaboration than this! You'll be cheering and crying... and glad you took time to watch this story. Enjoy! 

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking