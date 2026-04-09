Tom’s toothpaste buyers may qualify for class action payout

Consumers who purchased Tom’s toothpaste over the past several years may be eligible for a payout as part of a class action settlement.

The lawsuit accused the company of deceptive and misleading business practices, including claims tied to “natural” marketing and undisclosed contaminants in its toothpaste products.

The company has agreed to a settlement but has not admitted wrongdoing.

To qualify for compensation, consumers must have purchased Tom’s toothpaste products between November 2020 and March 2026.

Anyone seeking to file a claim must do so by July 6.

Claims can be submitted online.