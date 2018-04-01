Tools Stolen From Widow's Property In Palmer

Reward Offered In Case

4:20 PM, Apr 1, 2018

PALMER, Tenn. - Someone took thousands of dollars in tools from a widow's property in Grundy County, and the sheriff's office has offered a $1,000 reward for information on the case.

Sheriff's officials said someone broke into the old Harold James Body Shop in Palmer and took at least $10,000 worth of tools.

Authorities said the thief was familiar with the unusual lock on the building and was able to get inside.

Anyone with information on the case has been asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff's Office at 931-692-3466.

